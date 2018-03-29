Waste-to-product company Renewi announced on Thursday that, further to its update on 9 March, it has sold its non-core Westcott Park anaerobic digestion facility to Olleco - ABP Food Group's renewables division - for an undisclosed sum. The FTSE 250 company said the sale, completed 28 March, reflected the decision by the board to exit the loss-making facility in line with its strategy to actively manage its municipal portfolio to improve group margins and returns. Renewi's board noted that the ...

