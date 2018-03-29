IP Group swung to a positive return on assets last year as portfolio gains increased at the investor in intellectual property businesses. Return on so-called hard net asset value was 64.1m for the year to the end of December compared with a negative return of £7.6m a year earlier. Net portfolio gains jumped to £94.2m from £6.5m. The biggest unrealised gains were at Oxford Nanopore Technologies, whose value rose £27.8m, and Ceres Power, where the gain was £13.5m. Unrealised losses on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...