Rockstone Research: Breakthrough in Petcoke Waste Treatment

MGX-Highbury Accomplish Almost Complete Gasification of Petcoke, Produce High-Grade Vanadium Concentrate

Petcoke is an environmentally harmful and burdensome waste product from the petroleum industry - and is almost free for the taking

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced astoundingly high-grade lab assay results from the gasification of petcoke samples supplied by Alberta's oil sands major Suncor Energy Inc.(TSX:SU; market cap.: $72 billion CAD) from its Fort McMurray mining and upgrading operation ("Upgrader Petcoke") as well from the Edmonton Refinery ("Refinery Petcoke").

The gasification was performed by MGX's technology partner, Highbury Energy Inc., utilizing a proprietary gasification method to concentrate metals from raw petcoke.

The results speak for themselves and impressively demonstrate that Highbury is on the right track with its novel gasification method, and that it was another genius move by MGX to partner with Highbury so that innovative processes can be jointly created in order to enter an untapped market with tremendous magnitude.

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research