

Crown Place VCT PLC



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



Crown Place VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to shareholders on 26 February 2009), the Company allotted 888,509 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the 'New Ordinary shares') in the capital of the Company on the 29 March 2018. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 30.47 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 1 penny per Ordinary share.



Of the 888,509 New Ordinary shares allotted on 29 March 2018, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 314,751 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 3 April 2018. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 307,966 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 10 April 2018. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 265,792 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 17 April 2018. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 29 March 2018 consists of 180,449,368 Ordinary shares of which 16,806,410 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 163,642,958 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



29 March 2018



For further information please contact:



Vikash Hansrani Operations Partner



Albion Capital Group LLP



Tel: 020 7601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crown Place VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ77257743R7



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX