

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose slightly on Thursday as the easing of geopolitical and trade tensions prompted investors to cherry-pick shares ahead of the Easter break.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points or 0.31 percent at 5,146 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.



Luxury group Kering advanced 0.7 percent after Stella McCartney decided to buy back the French giant's 50 percent stake in her brand.



Automaker Renault jumped 4.5 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is in talks to merge with Japan's Nissan Motor. Rival Peugeot added 2.6 percent.



Poultry group LDC climbed nearly 3 percent after submitting a takeover bid for Doux.



Sanofi inched up 0.3 percent. The company said the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review its regulatory submission for sotagliflozin. If approved, the oral treatment would be used as an addition to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 1 diabetes mellitus.



Outsourcing group Sodexo slumped 14 percent after cutting guidance for fiscal 2018.



