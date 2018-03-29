

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK.L, HKMPY.PK) announced that its US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. (West-Ward), has launched Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection, 0.25mg/2mL. West-Ward's Palonosetron HCI Injection is a serotonin-3 (5-HT3) receptor antagonist indicated in adults for: moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.



The company noted that, according to IQVIA, US sales of Palonosetron HCI Injection were approximately $447 million in the 12 months ending January 2018.



