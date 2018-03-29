Flexible Pipe Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to Increase in Offshore & Onshore Drilling Activities Worlwide: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global flexible pipe market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come. Flexible pipes are used for transfer of liquids and fluids particular oil and gas; as they can operate at extreme temperatures. Flexible pipes are more often used in sea exploration activities mainly for offshore and onshore drilling activities.

Technically, flexible pipes are also called hose with superior features such as pressure rating, weight, length and chemical compatibility. Hoses or flexible pipes are made out of PVC, Polyethylene, LDPE and HDPE. Commercial applications of flexible pipes encompass various industries such as fire fighters, gardening, air hose, and railway hose. Further, hoses are used in air brakes systems in railway locomotives.

Market driving factors such as rise in onshore and offshore drilling activities added to the market growth in the estimated period. However, stringent rules and regulations anticipated in inhibition of market growth during the estimated period.

Based on application, the flexible pipe market is segmented into offshore and onshore. Offshore segmentation dominated the market owing to expansion of exploration activities. Based on raw material segmentation, the flexible pipe market segmentation includes PA, HDPE, PVDF, PP and PEEK. HDPE segment dominated the market segment in the anticipated period owing to high demand.

Geographically, the flexible pipe market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America dominated the flexible pipe market in the estimated period owing to rising demand and key exploration for oil gas and reserves. MEA regions also anticipated in market growth owing to expansion of oil & gas industry. APAC regions such as India and China are expected to witness higher growth in the upcoming years. MEA regions will also witness tremendous growth in future and are also expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

The key players in the flexible pipe market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, and Solvay S.A, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Technip Inc., Prysmian Group, GE Oil &Gas Corporation, Shawcor Ltd, Pipelife Nederland B.V., Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Magma Global Ltd., ContiTech AG, and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total S.A., BP plc, and Chevron Corporation.

