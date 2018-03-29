

Admiral Group Plc ('the Company')



29 March 2018



Voting Rights and Capital



For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 287,741,113.



The Company's issued share capital consists of 287,741,113 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, with one voting right per share. There are no shares held in treasury.



The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 287,741,113.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Mark Waters Company Secretary Admiral Group Plc LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



