

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly higher on Thursday after the ONS's third estimate of growth showed U.K. GDP grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2017, unchanged from the second reading in February.



The annual growth has been revised up to 1.8 percent from a previous reading of 1.7 percent.



U.K. consumer sentiment strengthened to the highest level in ten months in March, while U.K .house prices increased at a slower pace in March, separate reports showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points or 0.34 percent at 7,068 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Higher base metal prices helped lift miners, with Glencore up 1.3 percent and Anglo American rising 2.7 percent.



NEX Group shares were marginally lower after U.S. exchange operator CME Group agreed a £3.9bn deal to buy Michael Spencer's interbroker dealer NEX.



Shire lost 2 percent, a day after Japan's Takeda Pharma said it is considering a possible offer for the Irish drugmaker.



