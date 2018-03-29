

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation held steady in February after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



In domestic market, producer prices grew 1.8 percent annually in February and by 1.1 percent in foreign market.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it rose by 0.6 percent.



