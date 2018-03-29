

Octopus AIM VCT plc



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



29 March 2018



Issue of Supplementary Prospectus



The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Companies') announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus') relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over- allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years has been published.



The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2017 (the '2017 Accounts'), certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.



A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2017 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:



http://www.octopusinvestments.com



