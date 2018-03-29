GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 29
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS
GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') were undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')
On 28 March 2018, Free Shares up to the value of £500 were granted under the SIP to the PDMRs listed below. The Free Shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675 per Share and will be held by the SIP trustee.
|PDMRs
|Number of Shares awarded
|Jos Sclater
|117
|Phil Swash
|117
Further details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Jos Sclater
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Award of free shares under the GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan up to the value of £500. The free shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
117
£4.2675
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/03/28
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Phil Swash
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive GKN Automotive
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Award of free shares under the GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan up to the value of £500. The free shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
117
£4.2675
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/03/28
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
29 March 2018
LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state