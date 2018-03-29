GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') were undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')

On 28 March 2018, Free Shares up to the value of £500 were granted under the SIP to the PDMRs listed below. The Free Shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675 per Share and will be held by the SIP trustee.

PDMRs Number of Shares awarded Jos Sclater 117 Phil Swash 117

Further details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Jos Sclater

Reason for the notification Position/status Group Finance Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of free shares under the GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan up to the value of £500. The free shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£4.2675

117 Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



117

£4.2675 Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/28 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Phil Swash

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive GKN Automotive Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of free shares under the GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan up to the value of £500. The free shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£4.2675

117 Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



117

£4.2675 Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/28 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

29 March 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state