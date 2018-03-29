sprite-preloader
29.03.2018 | 12:02
PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 29

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') were undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')

On 28 March 2018, Free Shares up to the value of £500 were granted under the SIP to the PDMRs listed below. The Free Shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675 per Share and will be held by the SIP trustee.

PDMRsNumber of Shares awarded
Jos Sclater117
Phil Swash117

Further details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameJos Sclater

Reason for the notification
Position/statusGroup Finance Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of free shares under the GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan up to the value of £500. The free shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£4.2675
117
Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

117
£4.2675
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/28
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Automotive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of free shares under the GKN plc 2017 Share Incentive Plan up to the value of £500. The free shares were purchased at an average price of £4.2675

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£4.2675
117
Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

117
£4.2675
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/28
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

29 March 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2018 PR Newswire