MONDI PLC - Annual Financial Report

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group' or "Mondi') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

29 March 2018

POSTING OF INTEGRATED REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS OF MONDI LIMITED AND MONDI plc

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi Limited will be held at 11:30 (SA time) on Wednesday 16 May 2018 at the Hyatt Regency, 191 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg 2132, South Africa. Pursuant to the dual listed company structure, the parallel Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc will be held at 10:30 (UK time) on Wednesday 16 May 2018 at Haberdashers' Hall, 18 West Smithfield, London EC1A 9HQ, United Kingdom.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2017 and the Notices of the Annual General Meetings of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc have been issued and posted to Mondi Group shareholders today, 29 March 2018. The audited combined and consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2017 do not contain any material changes from the results published in the Mondi Group's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 2 March 2018.

The combined and consolidated financial statements reported in the Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2017 for the year ended 31 December 2017 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Their unqualified audit reports are included in the Integrated report and financial statements 2017 and are available for inspection at the registered offices of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc.

The following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2017

Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2018 Annual General Meeting

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2017 and the Notices of the Annual General Meetings of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also available on the Mondi Group web site at: www.mondigroup.com

