Obelisk Support, the London-based leading provider of alternative legal services, announced the appointment of three industry leaders to its new Advisory Board. Entrepreneur Dale Murray CBE, legal tech specialist Janet Day and C-suite executive Mark Humphries all join the Board to help the business to continue on its high growth and high social impact path in the multi-billion legal services market.

Dana Denis-Smith, Obelisk Support CEO and LexisNexis Legal Personality of the Year 2018, says: "We have grown 200% year-on-year for the past three years. Now is the time to step up our game and reach the next level as global market leaders."

Dale Murray CBE is a successful technology entrepreneur and award-winning angel investor. She now holds non-executive director roles and is a senior advisor to growing technology companies. She says: "The legal market is shifting as firms and clients look for more flexibility in the way they serve their clients or solve their problems. Obelisk is well placed to grow as a leader in the provision of highly-skilled, adaptable talent."

Janet Day, a legal technology expert, is the former Technology Director at Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP where she was responsible for ecommerce activities, knowledge management services and the building of IT infrastructure. She says: "I like to challenge the status quo and from every angle, the Obelisk model challenges the legal industry. By challenging a business from within, one creates a new and better model that's disruptive, but constructively disruptive."

Mark Humphries is a corporate finance expert, with C-suite experience as CEO of Huntswood, a UK specialist resourcing and consultancy firm focused on governance, risk and compliance in the areas of regulatory conduct and financial crime. He says: "I truly believe in the higher purpose of the business model; to support lawyers and corporate legal teams with experienced and technical flexible resources to resolve critical and complex challenges. I particularly like the fact that the experienced and technical legal resources wanting to work in this flexible way are women and this supports the cause of greater diversity in the legal profession. I am also very interested in the scalability of the tech platform developed by Obelisk to match client demand with the supply of technical legal resource."

About Obelisk

Obelisk Support, a revolutionary multi award-winning legal services company, provides tech-enabled legal and legal translation services for law firms and in-house legal teams, connecting them to highly-experienced corporate lawyers who want to work flexibly, whether for family or other reasons. Obelisk is a core member of the London tech community and has built the largest legal talent pool in the U.K. with 1,500 lawyers from City law firms or in-house teams of large businesses. https://obelisksupport.com

