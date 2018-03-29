The German solar PV equipment manufacturer has confirmed its preliminary figures for the past year. The record sales registered in 2017 could be increased even further this year.Manz AG, which recently dismissed its CFO, has released its 2017 financial results. Turnover increased by almost 41% to €325 million, which is a new record performance. The company also substantially improved its operating result, from a loss of €35.9 million in 2016, to a profit of €1.6 million in 2017. EBIT was positively influenced by a "one-off effect in the solar segment," it said. Last year, Manz received €37.5 million ...

