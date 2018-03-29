The German inverter maker sold 8.5 GW of solar PV inverters last year. Revenue, however, dropped by €50 million, while net profit remained flat at €30 million.In the past fiscal year, SMA Solar Technology AG achieved its best shipment performance ever with around 8.5 GW, an increase of 0.3 GW compared to 2016. However, the company's sales for 2017 totaled €891 million, down from €947 million a year earlier. The reason for the decline in sales was falling demand in the U.S. market for large-scale solar plants, which was not offset by the positive development in the Asian and European markets. ...

