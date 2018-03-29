Next Generation Delivers Higher Performance and Scale

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced an expanded family of platforms delivering 10x performance for switching and routing. The new generation of 25G and 100G systems add new capabilities for visibility, load balancing, network segmentation, scale and allow both Cloud and Enterprise customers to easily migrate their networks, retaining operational consistency.

The Arista 7050X3 and 7260X3 Series are fixed-form factor leaf and spine platforms based on the Broadcom Trident 3 and Tomahawk 2 chip sets running Arista EOS for rich automation and visibility. The 7050 and 7060 Series scale performance at a tenfold increase in just seven years, enabling versatile two-tier cloud networks.

"We are seeing customer adoption of on-premises cloud-scale applications with high bandwidth, driven by virtualized and containerized servers, driving a migration to 25/100G in Enterprise networks to address the increasing bandwidth. These new systems require improvements in network telemetry and performance monitoring tools, aligned to an expectation of an 'always-on' operation," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst for 650 Group.

Innovations with Investment Protection

The 7050X3 and 7260X3 platforms run the single EOS software image and leverage CloudVision for comprehensive features, open extensibility and operational consistency. This approach dramatically reduces the qualification time, allowing customers to smoothly insert into existing networks. In addition, the 7050X3 and 7260X3 deliver advances in dynamic load balancing, high availability with hitless operations and VXLAN with feature parity from Arista's existing 7050X Series for modern datacenters. The innovations include:

Intelligent buffering and congestion-aware automated network load balancing features address traffic growth from highly distributed applications, with east-west communication across thousands of virtualized server instances.

In-band path and latency monitoring with advanced packet tracing provides visibility into hot-spots, combined with Latency AnalyZer (LANZ) for flexible buffer monitoring and traffic capture.

New network segmentation protocols including Segment Routing and fully featured VXLAN with support for complex tunnel encapsulation.

Hitless software upgrades, speed changes and flexible L2 and L3 scale simplifies operations and accelerates deployment of new services with no downtime.

Low Power 25G and 100G fixed systems with high density for cost effective network scaling doubling capacity from existing 7050X and 7060X systems while retaining the same topology without requiring changes to cabling infrastructure.

The 7050X3 enables high performance network address translation (NAT) with no performance or latency impact, addressing the challenge of limited IP addresses in multi-tenant or shared environments.

Pricing and Availability

The 7260X3 and 7050X3 Series are available in configurations to address both leaf and spine roles.

7260CX3 supports up to 64 ports of 100G or 12.8Tbps with up to 4.2Bpps of packet forwarding in 2U and a 42MB packet buffer

7050X3 Series offers consistent features and innovations in two models: The 7050CX3-32S is a compact 1U with 32 ports of 100G The 7050SX3-48YC12 delivers high density 25G server and 100G uplinks



The 7260X3 and 7050X3 Series are available now. Additional members will be released over time, with support for 25G and 100G port configurations. Pricing starts at under $800/100G port for the 64 x 100G system.

