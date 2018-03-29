WINCANTON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

29 March 2018

Wincanton PLC

('Wincanton' or the 'Company')

Transaction in own shares

Wincanton plc, a leading provider of supply chain solutions in the UK and Ireland, announces that it has purchased 150,000 shares of 10 pence each at a price of £2.22371 on 28 March 2018.

All of these shares have been gifted to the Wincanton plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT') for the purpose of satisfying future exercises of share option awards under the Company's employee share incentive schemes, pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Company by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 29 June 2017.

Following this transaction, the EBT will hold 804,950 ordinary shares of 10 pence in the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc

Adrian Colman, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01249 710 000

Buchanan

Richard Oldworth / Victoria Hayns / Maddie Seacombe

Tel: 020 7466 5000



Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain consultancy and solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts: