

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economic barometer declined in March, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.



The economic barometer fell by 2.4 points to 106.0 in March from revised 108.4 in February. The score was also below the forecast of 107.2.



Despite this fall, the current position is still on a level clearly above its long-term average. This indicates that in the near future the Swiss economy should continue to grow at rates above average.



From a longer-term perspective, whilst the barometer is quite volatile at the right margin, it is moving in a range clearly above average since autumn 2016, the institute said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX