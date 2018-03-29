

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economic barometer weakened more-than-expected at the end of the first quarter, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.



The economic barometer dropped to 106.0 in March from 108.4 in February. Economists had expected the sentiment to fall to 107.2.



Despite this decline, the index remained clearly above its long-term average.



Moreover, this indicates that in the near future the Swiss economy should continue to grow at rate above average, the institute said.



The strongest negative contributions to the latest result came from manufacturing, followed by the indicators from the exporting industry.



On the other hand, the indicators from the financial sector, the hospitality industry and those relating to domestic private consumption were broadly unchnaged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX