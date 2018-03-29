Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 29/03/2018 / 17:58 UTC+8 *Goldpac Takes to the Podium Again at the 2018 ICMA* *-- Goldpac Honored with the 2018 ICMA People's Choice Award* Celebratory news arrives from the transoceanic state of Florida at the annual ICMA Elan awards in Orlando. The Starbucks gift card, created in partnership with Starbucks, has again garnered the People's Choice award and was also chosen as a finalist for the Loyalty, Promotion & Gift Cards award. The Starbucks city theme card meanwhile, was shortlisted for the Personalization & Fulfillment (P&F) Product, Service or Project award. The ICMA Elan Awards is the most prestigious award in the international payment card innovation and design field. It is the most recognized accolade in the global industry and has the charter of recognizing the world's highest levels of payment card design and technical innovation. Goldpac won its first ICMA Elan award in 2004 and was honored with couples of awards over the following 14 years, making Goldpac the global leader for number of awards achieved. As a globally leading secure payment total solution supplier, Goldpac operates the world's largest financial data personalization service center and produces high-quality secure payment products for a broad, stable and diverse customer base comprised of more than 1,000 financial institutions worldwide, as well as over 200 government authorities and over 40 multinational enterprises. Annual data processing capacity has climbed to 250 million cards per year. Goldpac has always been adamant about producing its own independent research and development for the autonomous design, high-end and fashionable products market. With internationally leading design capabilities, trend-setting innovative ideas and technical craftsmanship, Goldpac repeatedly develops innovative products and continues to lead trends, generate market demand, boost growth and create value for customers. This also contributes greatly to establishing a market-leading position for the group. - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software and secure payment products for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. Inspired by the Chinese government's the Belt and Road initiative, Goldpac is now extending its superior solutions and services to the wider geographical area and delivering convenient, secure and easy payment experiences to people around the globe. The overseas security payment business will become the company's most promising growth source. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QKFCKQVGMB [2] Document title: Goldpac Takes to the Podium Again at the 2018 ICMA -- Goldpac Honored with the 2018 ICMA People's Choice Award 29/03/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d67d55c250af851c214830fd97c8d129&application_id=670381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bbcb38cb36f070c4edb94a51d1fb99dd&application_id=670381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2018 05:59 ET (09:59 GMT)