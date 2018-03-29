The German system manufacturer continues to work on its major orders from China. If everything goes according to plan, Singulus expects further growth in sales and profits this year.In the financial year 2017, Singulus Technologies AG was able to increase its sales by almost one third to €91.2 million. The operating result (EBIT) was significantly improved, although it remained negative at €1.2 million (2016: €-17.4 million euros). These results are in line with the forecasts previously released by the company. EBIDTA, meanwhile, has swung from a loss of €14.1 million, to a profit of €0.7 million. ...

