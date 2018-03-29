sprite-preloader
PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameVictoria Muir
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePremier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc
b)LEI2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each




GB0033537902

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
113.20p2,500
d)Aggregated informationN/A
- Aggregated volume



- Price
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

