As from April 3, 2018, Savo-Solar Plc will be listed under its new company name Savosolar Plc.



New company name: Savosolar Plc --------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: SAVOS --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code FI4000123096 --------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 108026 ---------------------------------------



