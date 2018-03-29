As from April 5, 2018, Subscription rights issued by Wifog Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 18, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WIFOG TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011088525 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153569 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from April 5, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Wifog Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WIFOG BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011088533 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153570 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.