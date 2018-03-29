NEW YORK & MUMBAI, IN., Mar 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Valuation Research Group (VRG), the international affiliates of Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), a leading provider of third-party valuation support, announced its non-exclusive affiliate agreement with India-based RBSA Advisors to offer global valuation services in India."India is a critical market to support our clients' increasing M&A activity," said PJ Patel, Co-CEO of VRC. "The country remains one of the brightest spots for investments and we look forward to working with Rajeev Shah and his team at RBSA Advisors. VRG already offers our clients valuation services globally, and our partnership with the RBSA team further underscores our commitment to deepen our capabilities in the region.""We are delighted to be a part of Valuation Research Group; with this strategic alliance we combine the global expertise and reach of VRG with RBSA's impressive experience in India, Singapore and the Middle East," said Rajeev R. Shah, Managing Director & CEO of RBSA Advisors.VRG will offer full services in India through credentialed valuation professionals with 45+ years of experience in the Indian market. RBSA Advisors has a strong team of 180+ professionals at seven offices across India, Singapore and the Middle East, currently supporting a client base of Fortune 500 companies, major corporates, multinationals, private equity and financial institutions in addition government and public sector clients.The valuation professionals' capabilities include providing real property, personal property and financial valuations in India. These valuations include various asset classes like business, equity & financial valuations, valuation of industrial assets, plant & machinery, valuation of infrastructure assets, valuation of brands, intangible assets & intellectual property, mines & mineral reserve valuation, valuation of real estate, stock and inventory valuations, stock audits, valuation of ESOPs and sweat equity, valuation of specialized assets and fairness opinions.About RBSA AdvisorsRBSA Advisors, established in 1971, is a leading global independent valuation, investment banking, restructuring and transaction advisory firm with seven offices in India, Dubai and Singapore with trusted affiliates across Africa, Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States that provide clients with seamless transaction advisory services. RBSA is also a Category 1 Merchant Bank with expertise in valuation, diligence, M&A, restructuring, dispute matters and has unmatched reputation and credentials with global companies and regulatory authorities. In the past five years, RBSA has performed engagements in more than 25 countries. RBSA is sector agnostic, with clients including more than 60 percent of Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 Companies including major corporates, multinationals and Fortune 500 Companies, major banks and financial institutions, governments and the public sector.About VRGVRG is a global valuation practice that furnishes expert and independent opinions of value for solvency, fairness, business enterprises, intangible assets, capital stock, equity interests, real estate and fixed assets. VRG has a network of over 1,200 professionals located in offices throughout continental Europe and the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Australia and the United States. The U.S. practice operates as VRC.About VRCVRC is a full-service, third-party, global valuation firm that focuses exclusively on valuations that offer judgment beyond modeling; the result provides an accurate and customized view of the value of your business. Since 1975, VRC's valuation professionals have provided objective, supportable conclusions of value to domestic and international clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to privately held organizations. VRC has U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, New York, Princeton, San Francisco, and Tampa; as well as international affiliates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Singapore, Spain and the United Kingdom. VRC's core services include financial opinions concerning valuation, solvency, capital adequacy and fairness in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, financings and financial and tax reporting matters. Their client base comprises a broad range of industries, which affords VRC the opportunity to track and understand industry trends.CONTACT:Jennifer Driesjdries@valuationresearch.com+1-414-221-6235Source: Valuation Research Corporation (VRC)Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.