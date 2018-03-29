

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth eased in February to the weakest level in eight months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Retail sales climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 6.3 percent rise in the prior month.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the weakest since June last year, when production had grown 3.5 percent.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products grew 3.1 percent annually in February and those of food products advanced by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 2.3 percent from January, when it rose by 1.5 percent.



