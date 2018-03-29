Ontic, a BBA Aviation company and aerospace industry's leading provider of 'Extended Life Solutions' for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) legacy products, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Honeywell for cockpit displays.

The license covers 26 product families consisting of 162 line replaceable units. These LRU's are fitted on over 50+ various commercial, military fixed-wing and rotorcraft aircraft manufactured by a number of aircraft OEMs including Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bombardier Korean Industries, etc.

Gareth Hall, President of Ontic, said: "The proactive life cycle support planning that Honeywell has undertaken with Ontic provides assurance to the customers that these products are available for as long as the market requires them. Legacy electronics and avionics have been a substantial part of Ontic's business for many years, and the products in this license are an excellent fit. We look forward to the continuation of our mutually successful 35-year relationship with Honeywell providing Extended Life Solutions."

Ontic's global legacy focus is supported from manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom; and in Singapore.

Ontic is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBA Aviation plc, with over 42 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 4,500 maturing and legacy aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, UTC Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

BBA Aviation plc is a market leading, global aviation support and aftermarket services provider, primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. We support our customers through three principal businesses: Signature Flight Support and Signature TECHNICAir, which provide premium, full-service flight and home base support including refueling, ground handling, hangarage and MRO services through the world's largest fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA users with around 200 locations covering key destinations in North America, Europe, South America, Caribbean, Africa and Asia. Ontic is a leading provider of high-quality equipment and cost-effective solutions for the continuing support of maturing and legacy aerospace platforms with locations in the USA, Europe and Asia. Engine Repair Overhaul/Global Engine Services is a leading independent engine service provider to global B&GA operators, the rotorcraft market and regional airline fleets with locations in the USA, Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.bbaaviation.com.

