

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production growth moderated in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.5 percent rise.



Manufacturing output also grew at a weaker pace of 3.1 percent annually in February, following a 4.4 percent gain in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.3 percent from January, when it rebounded by 2.7 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual growth in retail sales decelerated to 3.7 percent in February from 5.5 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, retail sales decreased 1.1 percent after a 0.3 percent decrease in January.



