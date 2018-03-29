Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing," "Amazing Energy," or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Presentation: 4:25 p.m. ET in Track 7

Dates: Thursday, March 29, 2018

Location: The New York Marriott Marquis

Oil & Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS)

Presentation: 2:35 p.m. ET

Dates: Monday, April 9, 2018

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

Webcast: Link provided on Conference and Company website

The MicroCap Conference New York 2018

Presentation: 11:00 a.m. ET in Track 4

Dates: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Location: The Essex House

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Derek Gradwell at dgradwell@mzgroup.us.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Amarillo, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin of West Texas, where it has rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, TX. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

Founded in 1999, Sidoti & Company has become the leading provider of equity research focused on publicly-traded companies with market capitalizations of generally less than $3 billion. Our coverage universe comprises nearly 300 equities across a broad array of industries. Most of these companies have a history of profitability and balance sheet strength. Our clients are the leading institutional investors in the small- and micro-cap markets in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Our approach affords institutional investor clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and micro-cap company focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. For more information, please refer to www.sidoti.com.

About The Oil & Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS)

Since 1929, IPAA has brought together America's upstream independent oil and gas industry from across the country at its Oil & Gas Investment Symposiums. Investors will hear presentations from oil and gas leaders and how they are creating value in their companies in 2018 and meet with energy management teams during breakout sessions and in one-on-one meetings. For more information, please visit http://www.ipaa.org/events/.

About The MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. This event will bring together over 120 presenting companies across sectors, and north of 600 attendees from the micro-cap investment community. For more information on The MicroCap Conference, please visit www.microcapconf.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derek Gradwell

MZ Group

SVP Natural Resources

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us

Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.