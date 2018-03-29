Mariehamn, 2018-03-29 13:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 29, 2018, 2.05 p.m.



Managers' Transactions (Eurell)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar Position: Chief Financial Officer --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180329074700_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-29 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 1066 Unit price: 14.02000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1066 Volume weighted average price: 14.02000 Euro



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505