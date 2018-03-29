International esports group Gfinity announced on Thursday that it has signed up a new sponsor as a partner for season three of its 'Elite Series' UK tournament. Shower gels and deodorant brand Lynx has signed up and will get exposure through the series' remaining regular season and playoff games, advertising on Gfinity's owned channels and integration into "ancillary content," including Game-On FIFA 18, a spin-off show hosted by footballing strongman and personality Adebayo 'The Beast' Akinfenwa ...

