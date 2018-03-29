CMC Markets said on Thursday that trading remained strong throughout the final quarter of the year, with net operating income for the second half expected to be "moderately" higher than the first half and up "significantly" on the previous year. In a brief trading update ahead of its full-year results in June, the company said it had seen an increase in the proportion of high value clients, which has driven a "significant" improvement in revenue per client compared to the previous year. Overall, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...