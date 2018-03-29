Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Vulcan Materials Company's Quarterly Earnings Increased 7.25%

Stock Monitor: Armstrong Flooring Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

VMC's total revenues reached $977.49 million for Q4 FY17, up 11.97% from $872.98 million in Q4 FY16 due to improving private and public demand. The reported total revenue surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $929.2 million.

During Q4 FY17, VMC's cost of revenues was $734.2 million compared to $633.27 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 1.5% to $243.29 million in Q4 FY17 from $239.71 million in Q4 FY16.

VMC incurred selling, administrative, and general (SG&A) expenses of $85.66 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 7.71% from $79.53 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported operating earnings of $151.23 million in the reported quarter, 12.98% lower than $173.8 million in the previous year's same quarter.

VMC's net earnings from continuing operations were $327.97 million, or $2.43 per share, for Q4 FY17 compared to $108.07 million, or $0.8 per share, in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 203.49%. VMC's current year's corresponding quarter results included costs associated with the early retirement of debt and a net tax benefit from enacted US tax legislation. The Company's diluted EPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, increased 7.25% to $0.74 in Q4 FY17 from $0.69 in Q4 FY16. VMC's adjusted EPS was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, VMC's total revenues were $3.89 billion, up 8.28% from $3.59 billion in FY16. The Company's gross profit dipped 0.03% to $1 billion y-o-y, while operating earnings fell 4.78% y-o-y to $647.11 million in FY17. VMC's net earnings from continuing operations in FY17 hiked 40.48% to $593.39 million, or $4.4 per share, from $422.41 million, or $3.11 per share, in FY16. Adjusted diluted EPS for full year 2017, excluding special items was $3.04, up 0.33% from $3.03 in FY16.

Vulcan Materials' Segment Details

During Q4 2017, the Aggregates segment's net revenues were $769.51 million, 7.83% up y-o-y. This segment's gross profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2017, was $207.95 million, slightly below the $208.96 million reported for the same period last year. Results were negatively impacted by a 23% increase in the cost for diesel fuel, the lingering effects from weather events, and expenses related to integrating acquired operations.

For Q4 FY17, the Asphalt segment's net revenues advanced 29.78% to $160.6 million on a y-o-y basis. In this quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 6.34% to $23.03 million from $21.65 million in Q4 FY16 driven by improved performance in Arizona and Californian markets.

During Q4 FY17, the Concrete segment's net revenues surged 24.00% to $108.3 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment generated a gross profit of $11.82 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $8.21 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 43.93%.

The Calcium segment generated net revenues of $1.92 million in Q4 FY16, a decrease of 9.91% from previous year's same quarter. This segment's gross profit was $0.50 million for Q4 FY17, 42.60% lower than the $0.88 million reported in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

VMC had cash and cash equivalents of $141.65 million as on December 31, 2017, 45.31% lower than $258.97 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased 24.25% to $2.46 billion as on December 31, 2017 from $1.98 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $644.68 million, almost in-line with the $644.59 million reported in the same period last year.

VMC spent $459.57 million on purchases of property, plant, and equipment in FY17, 31.25% higher than $350.15 million in FY16. The Company paid dividends of $132.34 million in the reported year, up 24.45% from $106.33 million in FY16. VMC spent $60.3 million on common stock repurchases in the reported year, 62.65% lower than $161.46 million in the previous year.

Outlook

For full year 2018, VMC expects its net earnings per diluted share to be between $4.00 and $4.65 and adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.150 billion and $1.250 billion. The Company anticipates a same-store aggregates shipments growth of 4% to 6% and same-store aggregates freight-adjusted price increase of 3% to 5% in FY18. Besides, the Company also expects a high single-digit gross profit growth in Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium, collectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Vulcan Materials' stock declined 2.99%, ending the trading session at $111.30.

Volume traded for the day: 1.61 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.46 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Vulcan Materials' market cap was at $14.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 50.61.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors