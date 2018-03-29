Healthcare Packaging Market to Reach Double-Digit Growth Rates in Near Future: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Healthcare Packaging Market witnessed a higher CAGR growth in the estimated period. When drugs are packed technical considerations need to be assessed for product's shipment and the primary focus must encompass the logistics and handling of that product. For instance, if a product is to be shipped from point A to point B, the manufacture must evaluate the tertiary packaging components for the shipment; such as cardboard containers, shrink-wrap and wood pallets.

During such packaging, product & shipping characteristics are need to be assessed. The physical and chemical characteristics of the product get registered along with the regulatory agencies, but in some cases this information is not suffice. Hence, other techniques such as RFID should also be considered and should be routinely assessed during the developmental stages of primary and secondary packaging.

Market driving factors such as rising investment for healthcare packaging and increase in demand for best healthcare practices adds to the market growth in the estimated period. Government regulations and norms also contributed to the market growth in the estimated period.

Based on industries segment, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into medical device and pharmaceutical.

Based on material segmentation, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into glass, plastic and paperboard. Based on end markets, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into blister packs, plastic bottles, pre-fillable syringes and caps & closure. Pre-fillable syringes market dominated the market segment owing to rising demand.

Geographically, healthcare packaging market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market dominated the global scenario in the estimated period owing to rise in medical cases and medical infrastructure. Europe and North America also dominated the market growth in the estimated period.

The key players in the healthcare market include Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beacon Plastics, Bemis Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, Campak Inc, Dupont, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and company, Klockner Penteplast Group, Hamer Packaging Technology, Placon Corporation and Oliver Healthcare Packaging.

Market Segmentation:

This report studies Healthcare Packaging in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Amcor

Baxter

BD

Bemis

Gerresheimer

Schott

Alexander

American Health Packaging

AptarGroup

Barger Packaging

Cardinal Health

Catalent Pharma Solutions

CCL Industries

Clondalkin Group Holdings

Constantia Flexibles

CWS Packaging

Datwyler Pharma Packaging

EUROMEDEX

Global Closure Systems

Intrapac Group

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Korber

Menasha Packaging

Nampak

NNE

Nypro Packaging

RPC Group

Steripack

Vitro

Winpak

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Healthcare Packaging in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Plastic bottles

Caps & closures

Blister packs

Pouches

Trays

Pre-fillable syringes

Parenteral containers

Clamshells

Pre-fillable inhalers

Medication tubes

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Healthcare Packaging in each application, can be divided into

