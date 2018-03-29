

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, after raising it in February.



The board of the Czech National Bank on Thursday maintained its two-week repo rate at 0.75 percent. The discount rate was retained at 0.05 percent and the Lombard rate at 1.50 percent.



The bank had raised its two-week repo rate by a quarter point and the Lombard rate by 50 basis points in February.



The CNB had abandoned a three-and-a-half-year long ceiling on the appreciation of the koruna in April last year.



The CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok is set to hold a press conference later on Thursday.



