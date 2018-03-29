The Millicom Nomination Committee"'s proposal for Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") to be held on 4 May 2018, Millicom's Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Tom Boardman, Odilon Almeida, Janet Davidson, Tomas Eliasson, Anders Jensen, José Antonio Ríos García and Roger Solé Rafols as Directors of the Board for a term starting at the 2018 AGM and ending at the 2019 AGM, and the election of Lars-Åke Norling as a new Director of the Board from a term starting on 1 September 2018 and ending at the 2019 AGM. Simon Duffy and Alejandro Santo Domingo have decided not to seek re-election.

Lars-Åke Norling is joining Kinnevik as an Investment Director and Sector Head of TMT in September 2018. Most recently he was the Chief Executive Officer of Total Access Communications (dtac) in Thailand, where he executed a digital transformation and led a turnaround of the company's financial performance. He has also been EVP of Developed Asia for Telenor as well as Chief Executive Officer of Digi Telecommunications Malaysia and of Telenor Sweden. Lars-Åke holds an MBA from Gothenburg School of Economics, an MSc in Engineering Physics from Uppsala University and an MSc in Systems Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, USA.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to nominate Lars-Åke Norling to the Millicom Board. When he joins the Board in September, Lars-Åke will bring more than twenty years of experience from the TMT sector in emerging markets and in the Nordics, as well as from driving digital transformations. The Nomination Committee has recommended the Board that Lars-Åke succeeds the departing Directors on both the Audit and Compliance and Business Conduct Committees."

Cristina Stenbeck continued: "On behalf of the Nomination Committee, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Simon Duffy and Alejandro Santo Domingo for their contribution during their tenures on the Millicom Board. The Nomination Committee looks forward to continuing its work with the aim to further enhance the Board's composition throughout the year."

The Nomination Committee's proposals are presented in the notice to Millicom's AGM, to be held on 4 May 2018. The Nomination Committee comprises Tom Boardman as Chairman of Millicom's Board of Directors; Cristina Stenbeck, appointed by Kinnevik AB; John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Funds; and Scott Cobb, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management.

