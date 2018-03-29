

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - iQIYI Inc. (IQ) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 125 million American Depositary Shares, each representing seven Class A Ordinary Shares of the company, at a price of $18.00 per ADS for a total offering size of $2.25 billion. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market and are expected to begin trading immediately under the ticker symbol, IQ.



iQIYI is an online entertainment service in China. iQIYI has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX