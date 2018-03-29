Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock elected as new members of the Board

Election of Chairman and Board members who stood for re-election

David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado and Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li elected to the Compensation Committee

Ninth consecutive dividend increase approved

Board and EC compensation approved

KPMG elected as auditors for financial year 2018

The shareholders elected Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock to join the Board and re-elected Peter Voser as member and Chairman of the Board. Jacob Wallenberg, Matti Alahuhta, David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Lars Förberg, David Meline and Satish Pai were re-elected for another term while Ying Yeh and Louis R. Hughes decided not to stand for re-election. The shareholders also voted for the proposed Compensation Committee members.

The shareholders supported a ninth consecutive dividend increase to CHF 0.78 per share, up from CHF 0.76 last year. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for April 6, 2018. The shareholders also approved the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2017.

Furthermore, shareholders approved in a binding vote the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2019 financial year. In addition, in a non-binding vote the shareholders voted in favor of the compensation report for 2017.

The shareholders also approved the change of auditors and elected KPMG AG, Zurich, as auditors for financial year 2018.

A total of 869 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting, representing 81.2 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote.

The final results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on www.abb.com later today.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005511/en/

Contacts:

ABB Ltd

Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

or

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com