Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - InspireMD Announced Regulatory Approval for CGuard Embolic Prevention System and MGuard Prime in Peru

Stock Monitor: Avinger Post Earnings Reporting

InspireMD collaborated with Dispositivos Medicos E.I.R.L since the initial agreement in order to successfully secure this regulatory approval.

Approval Supports InspireMD's Expansion into Latin America

Agustin Gago, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of InspireMD, said that the Company is happy to officially launch its commercial efforts in Peru following an extensive regulatory review and approval by the Peruvian health authorities. The approval of both CGuard™ EPS and MGuard Prime™ in Peru is further recognition of the importance of InspireMD's products and supports its expansion into Latin America. Agustin added that with a population of more than 30 million and solid GDP growth, Peru is an attractive market and Dispositivos Medicos E.I.R.L is a great partner, as it represents many of the leading global medical device manufacturers in Peru.

Clinical Data from Both Products Quite Impressive

Commenting on the approval, Maximiliano Arboleda, General Manager of Dispositivos Medicos E.I.R.L, stated that the Company has been working closely with InspireMD in order to educate key opinion leaders and top hospital chains in preparation for marketing clearance, which has been now secured. The clinical data from both of these products is quite impressive and the physicians are expected to start using the products quickly.

InspireMD's Distribution Agreements for CGuard™ EPS and MGuard Prime™ EPS in Peru

In May 2017, InspireMD signed distribution agreements for CGuard™ EPS and the MGuard Prime™ EPS with Dispositivos Medicos E.I.R.L., as well as Cardiobene S.A., among the leading medical distributors in Peru and Ecuador, respectively. This was part of the Company's strategy to expand its global distribution footprint for products built around the MicroNet™ technology.

First Patient Treated with InspireMD's CGuard™ EPS in India

On March 05, 2018, the Company announced successful treatment of the first patient in India with CGuard™ EPS. This first case in India follows the recently announced exclusive distribution agreement for CGuard™ EPS with Hester Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd as well as recent regulatory and marketing clearance granted by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization within the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

About CGuard™ EPS and MGuard Prime™ EPS

The CGuard™ EPS is designed to prevent peri-procedural and late embolization by trapping potential emboli against the arterial wall while maintaining excellent perfusion to the external carotid artery and branch vessels. CGuard™ EPS is CE Mark approved. It is not approved for sale in the US.

The MGuard Prime™ EPS, integrated with MicroNetTM, is designed to trap and seal thrombus and ruptured plaque, prevent distal embolization, and optimize flow, while ensuring excellent deliverability. MGuard Prime™ requires no change in current physician practice. MGuard Prime™ EPS is also CE Mark approved.

About InspireMD, Inc.

Founded in 2005, InspireMD is a global company that seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNetTM technology to make its products the industry standard for embolic protection by providing a superior solution to the key clinical issues of vascular procedures. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Company distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, and Asia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, InspireMD's stock tumbled 43.75%, ending the trading session at $1.35.

Volume traded for the day: 1.92 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 607.24 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, InspireMD's market cap was at $3.98 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

