Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 29, 2018, 2.30 p.m.



Managers' Transactions (Erikslund-Henriksson)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tove Erikslund-Henriksson Position: Other senior manager --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180329091953_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-28 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 618 Unit price: 14.02000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 618 Volume weighted average price: 14.02000 Euro



