

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.'s (ANN.L, ABB) Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said that the market environment has brightened in 2018. The reorganization of the new ABB was completed at precisely the right time, because the markets are on the upswing and the company is now well positioned to start 2018 with a full focus on the market and customers with a focused, strengthened ABB.



The number of robots used in factories is set to rise to more than 3 million by 2020. In 2010, this figure was one million robots.



Spiesshofer noted that the Experts expect the breakthrough of e-mobility with a significant market share by 2022 at the latest. By then, at least every tenth new car worldwide will be an electric vehicle.



In the natural resources sector, substantial growth in demand is expected in the medium term.



Spiesshofer noted that the board of directors is proposing today the ninth consecutive dividend increase.



