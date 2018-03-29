

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) and Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) are in talks to merge, seeking to solidify their two-decade-old alliance under a single stock as an unprecedented shift toward electric and shared cars transforms the industry, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal would end the current alliance between the companies and marry them as one corporation, the report said. Renault currently owns 43 percent of Nissan while the Japanese carmaker has a 15 percent stake in its French counterpart. Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of both companies, is driving the negotiations and would run the combined entity.



The report noted that the parties are discussing a transaction in which Nissan would essentially give Renault shareholders stock in the new company. Nissan shareholders would also receive shares in the new company in exchange for their holdings. The automaker may maintain headquarters in both Japan and France.



