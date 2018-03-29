

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $379.4 million, or $1.90 per share. This was up from $296.0 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.77 billion. This was up from $1.63 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $379.4 Mln. vs. $296.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.90 vs. $1.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.40 - $9.70



