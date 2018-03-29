Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: P. H. Glatfelter Has a Dividend Yield of 2.50%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 02, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on P. H. Glatfelter Co. (NYSE: GLT) ("Glatfelter") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 02, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend and stock exchange off), that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 29, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on GLT:

Dividend Declared

On February 23, 2018, Glatfelter announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.13 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 01, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 03, 2018.

Glatfelter's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.50%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 1.87% for the Consumer Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for five consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.39 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Glatfelter is forecasted to report earnings of $1.46 for the next year, more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $0.52 per share.

Glatfelter's cash and cash equivalents totaled $116.2 million as of December 31, 2017, and net debt was $365.2 million For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities was $104.26 million compared to $116.11 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About P. H. Glatfelter Co.

Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, the Company employs approximately 4,200 people and serves customers in over 100 countries. US operations include facilities in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia.

Founded in 1864, Glatfelter had annual sales of approximately $1.6 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Glatfelter's stock marginally declined 0.98%, ending the trading session at $20.24.

Volume traded for the day: 248.77 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 176.75 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.60%

After yesterday's close, Glatfelter's market cap was at $923.55 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.04.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Paper & Paper Products industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

