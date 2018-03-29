Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - MEDNAX Acquired Franklin-based Cool Springs Interventional to Expand Radiology Practices

Stock Monitor: American Shared Hospital Services Post Earnings Reporting

Deal Insights

Radiology Alliance, a MEDNAX affiliate based in Nashville, Tennessee, will manage the practice.

The acquisition was funded by cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. Additional terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Radiology Associates of South Florida, Miami, also began proving radiology services in Naples, Florida to Physicians Regional Healthcare System at both the Pine Ridge and Collier Medical Centers.

These expansions add to the services MEDNAX provides in Tennessee and Florida through its affiliated network of physicians across multiple specialties.

MEDNAX First Acquisition of Radiology Practice

In January 2017, the Company acquired Radiology Alliance, PC based in Nashville, Tennessee. Radiology Alliance was the first on-site radiology group to join MEDNAX. Radiology Alliance and MEDNAX leadership shared a common vision of becoming a recognized national leader in radiology by combining on-site radiology excellence with world-class technology, analytics, and telemedicine capabilities. The acquisition also allowed Radiology Alliance to maintain and enhance its strong on-site physician footprint with MEDNAX's hospital partners, and also provided the IT platform and remote technology to expand its coverage in an efficient and highly specialized manner.

Founded in 2001, Radiology Alliance is the largest private practice radiology group in Tennessee. Comprised of 64 physicians and six clinical support staff, the practice provides diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, women's imaging, and nuclear medicine services to nine TriStar Health System hospitals in Middle Tennessee, hospitals in Southern Kentucky, and many other treatment and outpatient imaging centers.

MEDNAX's Acquisition Deals in 2018

On January 10, 2018, the Company inked a deal to purchase Tri-Valley Neonatal Medical Group, Inc., a private neonatology physician practice based in Van Nuys, California. The practice provided neonatology and newborn nursery services at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

On March 21, 2018, MEDNAX acquired Children's Eye Care, LLC, a private pediatric ophthalmology practice based in Kirkland, Washington. The practice provided pediatric eye care, full surgical services and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) evaluation and treatment, including laser ablation and Avastin® therapy. This acquisition added to the services MEDNAX provides in Washington through its affiliated network of physicians across multiple specialties, which include maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, newborn hearing screens, obstetric hospitalist, pediatric cardiology, pediatric intensive care, and radiology.

About MEDNAX, Inc.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Florida, United States, MEDNAX, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a national medical group that comprises the nation's leading providers of neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal and pediatric medical and surgical subspecialty services. The Company has invested in the clinical, information, and management systems necessary for physicians to improve patient outcomes through a series of evidence-based initiatives.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, MEDNAX's stock advanced 1.26%, ending the trading session at $55.44.

Volume traded for the day: 444.76 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.51%; previous six-month period - up 28.27%; and year-to-date - up 3.74%

After yesterday's close, MEDNAX's market cap was at $5.26 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.07.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Specialized Health Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

