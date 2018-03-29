Ketchum's Erin Salisbury Named Young Professional of the Year by PRMoment

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Erin Salisbury, senior project manager for Ketchum's Global Research & Analytics team, was named Young Professional of the Year by PRMoment in a ceremony in London last week.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660522/Erin_Salisbury_of_Ketchum.jpg )



Of Salisbury's award, PRMoment Award judges commented: "In a strong field of candidates, Erin stood out as someone who has carved out a niche for herself within her team. She has taken a thoughtful step to improve her skillset and futureproof herself to move into multiple disciplines. She has not only developed herself as part of the research team but advance to strategically advising clients using her data driven research. A very bright and talented prospect, congratulations Erin!"

In her role at Ketchum, Salisbury works with some of the biggest companies in the world, devising smart and innovative approaches to research and measurement, helping to define campaign KPIs, and evaluating success.

Beyond Ketchum, she is involved with several industry organisations including Women in PR and the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication's Young Leaders Group, and is a frequent contributor to publications including Gorkana and Corp Comms Magazine. She also delivered the keynote address at the Diablog Conference in Zagreb in November.

"Erin is one of the brightest young minds in our industry today, and we're incredibly proud that she has been recognised with this prestigious accolade," said Jo-ann Robertson, partner and CEO of Ketchum London. "She's a strategic thinker, a team player and a superb client counsellor that adds value to every element of her work. Young leaders like Erin are integral to the future of our industry. It will be people like her that will continue to push for PR to be at the C-suite table and to prove PR's value both in its own right, in the integrated communications mix, and within the wider business strategy."

Salisbury began her career as an intern in Ketchum's New York office before becoming a research associate in Chicago. Once there, she quickly rose through the ranks to project manager, establishing herself as the first member of the Ketchum Digital Research & Analytics team in Chicago. She relocated to London in 2015, and was quickly promoted to senior project manager in 2017.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications firm with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The winner of 45 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented sixPRWeekCampaign of the Year Awards, Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visithttp://www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.