EP Solutions' Scientific and Mathematics Advisory Boards Endorse Company Strategy

Dr. Joaquin Azpilicueta, M.D., EP Solutions CEO reports the outcome of the meetings with the Scientific Advisory Board and the Mathematics Advisory Board celebrated in February and March 2018 respectively.

The Scientific Advisory Board, with members that hold prominent positions in the cardiac electrophysiology community like Prof. Dr. Claudio Tondo, Prof. Dr. Dipen Shah and Prof. Dr. Ulrich Schotten, Prof. Karl-Heinz Kuck and Prof. Erik Wissner, among others, met in Prague and have endorsed the strategic orientation of the company and the scientific and technologic development plans. EP Solutions' scientific development efforts are focused at delivering value in the management of 3 key cardiac conditions: Atrial and Ventricular arrhythmias and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy.

Prof. Erik Wissner, as a first author, recently published, together with EP Solutions staff members, the article "Noninvasive Phase Mapping of AtrialFlutter in Humans - Comparison with Invasive Mapping" in the EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF ARRHYTHMIA & ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY, concluding that "Noninvasive phase mapping can accurately delineate the activation pattern of cavo-tricuspid isthmus dependent atrial flutter and may be useful in other types of macro-reentrant tachycardias." (Click here to read the article)

The recently constituted Mathematics Advisory Board, formed by Prof. Olaf Doessel, Prof. Alfio Quarteroni and Prof. Diego Liberati, met at the KIT in Karlsruhe for the first time to review the algorithmic continuous development that keeps improving the cardiac mapping modalities and precision of the EP Solutions product. The board confirmed the solid algorithmic and mathematical foundation of EP Solutions, identified and initiated the future development planning and set the grounds for cooperation between EP Solutions and the 3 prestigious academic institutions represented: the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, the EPFL in Switzerland and the Politecnico di Milano in Italy.

EP Solutions SA is a Swiss company based in Yverdon-les-Bains that produces a non-invasive electrocardiographic endo and epicardial imaging compatible with CT-Scan and MRI for the decision support and workflow improvement in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

