At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:200 in BEAR UTSLAP X2 H. The certificate will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from April 5, 2018.



Short name: BEAR UTSLAP X2 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:200 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0003271477 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: April 4, 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011089440 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 5, 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 75105 -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance at iss@nasdaq.com.