Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA (http://teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/), and Teledyne e2v (https://www.e2v.com/products/imaging/), both Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) companies and global leaders in image sensing technology, will be co-located at The Vision Show (https://www.visionshow.org/), in booth #517 from April 10th to 12th. Teledyne DALSA will display its newest and most advanced multi-line CMOS camera while Teledyne e2v will display their new OctoPlus (https://octoplus-oct.com/) range of line scan cameras for OCT applications in healthcare and industrial markets. The show takes place at the Hynes Convention Center, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Teledyne DALSA team will present a wide-array of the company's very latest imaging technologies. In-booth demonstrations include:

A preview of Teledyne DALSA's newest multi-line CMOS camera, offering options for monochrome, color, and NIR imaging, with fiber optic interface to an Xtium CLHS (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/frame-grabbers/) frame grabber.

BOA spot (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-sensors/boa-spot/) vision sensor, which offers simple, affordable and reliable performance for automated quality inspections

Calibir uncooled long wave infrared cameras (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/infrared-detectors/calibir-640/) for thermal imaging applications, featuring shutterless operations with GigE Vision , analog and MIPI CSI-2 TM interfaces

, analog and MIPI CSI-2 interfaces Genie Nano (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/genie-nano-gige/) cameras, feature-rich and built around industry-leading CMOS image sensors with GigE or Camera Link interface

GEVA 4000 (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-systems/geva-4000/) vison system, with over eight times the processing performance of the entry level GEVA 300, ruggedized and robust for the factory floor.

In addition to live demonstrations, show attendees will see static displays of Teledyne DALSA's newest area cameras, including the 86-megapixel Falcon4 (http://teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/falcon4/), frame grabbers, smart cameras, and image processing software. Visit the Teledyne Imaging booth to explore this wide portfolio of technologies designed for many markets and applications (http://www.teledyneimaging.com/home).

Hot Corner Topics

Teledyne DALSA subject matter experts will present in two Hot Corner topic discussions. Hot Corner discussions are open to all show attendees.

Tuesday, April 10, 1:00 pm - 3D Imaging Technologies - Raymond Boridy will present on current 3D technologies, applications and trends



- - will present on current 3D technologies, applications and trends Thursday, April 12, 1:15 pm - Multi-channel line scan imaging - Mark Butler and Philip Colet will deliver a presentation focused on the possibilities of multi-channel line scan imaging

The Vision Show 2018

April 10-12, 2018

Booth #517 (See booth location (https://vision18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=booth~517&CFID=23928548&CFTOKEN=c8d78fb31f55dfec-0944E33C-AB68-E9B4-A9F72CBEF3904BE0))

Hynes Convention Center, Boston, Massachusetts

The Vision Show is North America's largest display of machine vision and imaging components and systems. Registration (https://register.xpressreg.net/EventRegistration/VSHO0418/Register/Landing/c416ad33-f8d0-482c-8df9-fe32d106e97a) is free.

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a world leader in the design and manufacture of digital imaging components for machine vision. Our image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including automotive, electronics inspection, flat panel display, medical imaging, semiconductor, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and has its head office in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/).

Media Contact:

Maria Doyle

Red Javelin Communications Inc

Tel: 781-964-3536

Email: maria@redjavelin.com (mailto:maria@redjavelin.com)

Sales Contact: Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e477e62-62b0-4e23-86de-40958f87f59e (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e477e62-62b0-4e23-86de-40958f87f59e)

